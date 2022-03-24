Man pleads guilty to attempted homicide in men's shelter shooting last year

A man who said Thursday he was not taking medications for his mental illness when he shot another man three times last year inside a city shelter for homeless men pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The March 22, 2021, shooting by Ronald E. Stephens, 24, inside the temporary shelter set up in the former city Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St., drew a large police response and left another man, Ronnie Ballard, with serious gunshot wounds that punctured a lung and nearly struck his heart. A criminal complaint states the shooting was prompted by Ballard taunting Stephens about carrying a gun.

Under a plea agreement, a dangerous weapon penalty enhancer was dismissed. Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess agreed to seek no more than 12 years in prison for Stephens when he is sentenced in about two months by Circuit Judge Mario White after a pre-sentence report is completed by the state Department of Corrections.

Under the agreement, Stephens' attorney, Reed Cornia, is free to argue for any sentence.

The attempted homicide charge carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

No sentencing date was immediately set.

The nature of Stephens' mental illness was not described in court, but Stephens told White he was getting medication for a mental illness.

"I do better on medication," he told White during Thursday's hearing. "I wasn't on it during the crime."

At one point since Stephens was charged, he was ruled incompetent to assist in his defense and the case was put on hold while he received mental health treatment. Proceedings resumed after Stephens was ruled competent in September.

The case had been scheduled for a trial that was to start Monday, but with Stephens' guilty plea the trial is canceled.

The criminal complaint states security video provided to police by the facility, which contains some audio, shows Stephens walking down some stairs from the bathroom holding a black semiautomatic handgun. Around the same time, the victim, identified by his own attorney as Ballard, walked down the stairs and told Stephens, "Boy, you ain't scaring nobody with the (gun)," the complaint states.

Stephens then pointed the gun at Ballard's chest and fired a shot at close range, causing Ballard to turn and tumble down the stairs, the complaint states. Two seconds later, Stephens fired again at close range. After another two seconds, he fired another shot at Ballard as he lay motionless on the floor, the complaint states.

After the shooting, a staff member told police that Stephens said, "Who else wants it? Anybody else could get it."

