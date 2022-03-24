Man pleads guilty to attempted homicide in men's shelter shooting last year

A man who said Thursday he was not taking medications for his mental illness when he shot another man three times last year inside a city shelter for homeless men pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
The March 22, 2021, shooting by Ronald E. Stephens, 24, inside the temporary shelter set up in the former city Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St., drew a large police response and left another man, Ronnie Ballard, with serious gunshot wounds that punctured a lung and nearly struck his heart. A criminal complaint states the shooting was prompted by Ballard taunting Stephens about carrying a gun.
Under a plea agreement, a dangerous weapon penalty enhancer was dismissed. Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess agreed to seek no more than 12 years in prison for Stephens when he is sentenced in about two months by Circuit Judge Mario White after a pre-sentence report is completed by the state Department of Corrections.
Under the agreement, Stephens' attorney, Reed Cornia, is free to argue for any sentence.
The case had been scheduled for a trial that was to start Monday, but with Stephens' guilty plea the trial is canceled.
The criminal complaint states security video provided to police by the facility, which contains some audio, shows Stephens walking down some stairs from the bathroom holding a black semiautomatic handgun. Around the same time, the victim, identified by his own attorney as Ballard, walked down the stairs and told Stephens, "Boy, you ain't scaring nobody with the (gun)," the complaint states.
Stephens then pointed the gun at Ballard's chest and fired a shot at close range, causing Ballard to turn and tumble down the stairs, the complaint states. Two seconds later, Stephens fired again at close range. After another two seconds, he fired another shot at Ballard as he lay motionless on the floor, the complaint states.
After the shooting, a staff member told police that Stephens said, "Who else wants it? Anybody else could get it."
Art of the everyday: See the world through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is vowing a security review at the temporary men's shelter on the East Side and sticking with plans for a large, permanent shelter near East Towne amid growing opposition to that site.
A Madison police officer responding to the shooting also fired inside the building, but did not hit anyone, Chief Shon Barnes said.
1 of 2
A shooting on March 22, 2021, at a temporary shelter for homeless men on Madison's East Side brought a large police response. On Thursday, Ronald E. Stephens, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting.