Man pleads guilty to attempted homicide for 1994 town of Madison shooting

A man accused in 1994 of shooting a teenager in the town of Madison pleaded guilty Tuesday to an attempted homicide charge, more than 26 years after the charge was filed.

Damien Johnson, 44, of Chicago, who was released from prison in Illinois last year after serving a sentence since 1995, would receive a sentence of six years of probation under a plea agreement between Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess and state Assistant Public Defender Ron Benavides.

Circuit Judge Ellen Berz decided against sentencing Johnson on Tuesday and instead ordered a pre-sentence investigation from the state Department of Corrections. Sentencing was tentatively set for April 27. Berz said it had nothing to do with the case itself, but was something she would ordinarily do with a charge as serious as attempted homicide.

A woman who was 17 years old at the time she was shot was present during Tuesday's hearing by video conference but did not speak. At Johnson's initial court appearance in November, however, she said she doesn't fear Johnson and felt he should be released on a signature bond.

"I just feel it's over with," she said in November. "I've moved on with my life. He needs to move on with his life."