Man pleads guilty to 8 charges from 26 cases, many involving stolen cars

A 19-year-old man who faced charges in 26 felony cases, most of them involving stolen cars, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in eight of those cases, while the rest were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Prosecutors will ask that Treveon D. Thurman, of Madison, be sentenced to prison until he is 25 years old and remain on extended supervision until he is 30, under the agreement. His sentence will be decided in about two months by Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz.
Thurman pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, two counts of take and drive a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment. The crimes to which he pleaded guilty all occurred in 2019 and 2020.
Each of the operating convictions carries up to 3½ years of combined prison and extended supervision, while the take and drive convictions carry up to six years each. The reckless endangerment convictions each carry up to 10 years.
Under the agreement, Berz can consider 16 of the dismissed charges as "read-in" offenses, most of them take and drive or operating charges, allowing her to factor them in when deciding sentences on the cases to which Thurman pleaded guilty. They can also be considered for determining restitution to victims represented by those charges.
A number of other charges, and eight entire cases, were dismissed outright. Among all 26 of Thurman's cases, 100 charges were dismissed outright, 79 of them bail jumping charges.
Criminal complaints in the 26 cases indicate that Thurman continued to commit crimes while free on bond for prior charges.
"Mr. Thurman has a large number of cases currently in the system with very serious conduct alleged," District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said after Wednesday's plea hearing, addressing the large number of dismissed charges against Thurman. "This is also Mr. Thurman’s first time in the adult system."
Ozanne said the lead prosecutor on most of Thurman's cases, Assistant District Patrick Winter, was out of the office Wednesday so he could not address why so many of the charges against Thurman were dismissed. But he said the time Thurman will likely spend on state Department of Corrections supervision following a prison sentence, could "cause him to spend this time in the prison system if he continues with this type of behavior while he is on extended supervision."