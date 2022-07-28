Man pleads guilty to 3 homicide charges for crash in October that killed 3 teens

A Madison man whose car crashed into another from behind just west of Madison last year, killing three teenagers, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of homicide by drunken driving.

Eric N. Mehring, 31, now faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision on each of the three counts for the Oct. 2 crash on Mineral Point Road in the town of Middleton, which caused the deaths of Middleton High School seniors John “Jack” Miller, 17, and Evan Kratochwill, 18, along with Madison West senior Simon Bilessi, 17.

Under a plea agreement, five other charges were dismissed -- three counts of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment. Mehring, who had been free on $75,000 bail since the day after his Oct. 21 initial appearance in the case, was taken back into custody at the end of Thursday's hearing and will await his sentencing hearing, set for Dec. 9, in jail.

The case has moved relatively quickly, with no legal challenges by Mehring. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6. Trial dates were never set. Instead, on April 18, the case was set for Thursday's plea hearing before Circuit Judge Ellen Berz.

"This is a very sad case, and this is a very hard day, but things are moving toward closure," Mehring's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, said after the hearing. "My client from the day this accident happened has thought about these young men whose lives he caused the deaths of. They're never very far away from his consciousness and in many ways, he's glad to get here today, enter his pleas and let the families see that they'll get justice and they'll get closure."

Van Wagner said Mehring agreed to go to jail after the plea hearing, rather than fight revocation of his bail, after using the time to physically heal and get counseling for the issues that led to the crash.

"Because of that, he said, 'I will wrap up my affairs. I know I'm going into custody, I know I will serve time,'" Van Wagner said.

In a statement, Miller's family said Thursday was "another extremely difficult day for all three families whose sons were so cruelly stolen from them."

"While it is appropriate that Eric Mehring took responsibility for his actions, his guilty plea can never take away the pain we feel every single day without our son, Jack," read the statement, released on behalf of the Miller family by the Dane County Sheriff's Office. "Eric Mehring deliberately and thoughtlessly chose to drive under the extreme influence of alcohol at an unimaginable speed. His selfish choices have deprived Jack, Evan, and Simon of the future lives they so richly deserved."

Court documents state Mehring told police he was going 75 mph on Mineral Point Road in the town of Middleton when his 2016 Jaguar struck the back of a Chevy Cruz occupied by the three teens, sending it into a cornfield where it burned. Autopsies found the three teens died from blunt force trauma due to the crash impact.

Mehring’s blood alcohol concentration, according to a preliminary breath test, was 0.24 percent, three times the limit of 0.08 percent for Wisconsin drivers, according to court documents. Mehring also said he had “more drinks than I should have had to drive,” the complaint states.

The drunken driving homicide charges each carry mandatory minimum penalties of five years in prison, unless a court finds a compelling reason not to impose that. Van Wagner said Berz can structure the sentences on the three homicide counts so that they are either consecutive to one another or concurrent, but is enough time to satisfy the purposes of sentencing.

"Whether it's consecutive or concurrent, any good judge, and she is a good judge, can explain why if she made them concurrent, she made them concurrent," Van Wagner said. "From Eric's perspective, he's not focused on that. He's really not."

According to a criminal complaint, a couple reported to investigators at the crash scene that just prior to the crash, they were driving west on Mineral Point Road when they saw a car coming at them going east in the west lane of traffic. They had to drive into the ditch to avoid a head-on collision, near Welcome Drive.

At UW Hospital, the complaint states, Dane County Sheriff's Office Detective William Hendrickson spoke with Mehring, who said he was traveling from Morgan’s, a bar in Pine Bluff. He said he had been home most of the day but left around 7 p.m. to go to Target. He said he got to Morgan’s around 8 p.m. and stayed for about 1½ to two hours. Mehring said he had one drink before he left his home to go out and two rum and Cokes at the bar, according to the complaint.

Mehring told Hendrickson that driving east on Mineral Point Road, he went over a small hill when he saw brake lights in front of him within his lane, the complaint states. He tried to stop, he said, but he was going “too fast for conditions” and was unable to stop, striking the car in front of him “straight on” from behind, according to the complaint.

Mehring’s apartment on Rustling Birch Road was only about 1½ miles from the crash site near the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Karls Court.