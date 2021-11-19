Man pleads guilty to 2 homicides in Sun Prairie drunken driving crash

A Cambridge man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges for the drunken driving deaths of two people who were in his car that crashed after he fled from a traffic stop last year.
Lonzo J. Simmons, 28, was convicted of two counts of homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and also pleaded guilty to one count of causing great bodily harm to a third passenger by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
As part of a plea agreement, six other charges in the case were dismissed, and two other unrelated but open cases against him were dismissed in their entirety.
No sentencing limits are part of the agreement between Deputy District Attorney William Brown and Assistant State Public Defender Guy Cardamone. Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds will sentence Simmons on Feb. 9.
The two homicide counts each carry up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision and the great bodily harm count carries up to 12½ years.
Simmons was charged in September 2020 with causing the deaths of Kara J. Cloud, 28, of Madison, and Clinton W.G. Harvey, 27, of Sun Prairie, after driving away from a Sun Prairie police officer who had initially stopped Simmons.
Simmons remains free on $5,000 bail posted in February. Brown said Simmons has done well on bail monitoring so there was no need to revoke his bail following his guilty pleas.
According to a criminal complaint, the crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. on June 26, 2020, near the Kwik Trip store at 1252 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie. The car caught fire.
Cloud and Harvey both died at the scene, while Simmons and the third passenger were hospitalized. Simmons’ blood alcohol concentration was 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin.
Simmons had been pulled over on Beech Street in Sun Prairie. He told investigators later he initially stopped but decided to drive away from the officer. He said he was going 40 to 50 mph when he struck a curb near the Kwik Trip.
Data retrieved from the car indicated Simmons’ car was going 61 mph one second before the crash, and that the brakes were not engaged for eight seconds before the crash.