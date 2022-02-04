Man pleads guilty in his sister's 2019 shooting death, but found not guilty by mental illness

A Madison man pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge for the shooting death of his sister on Christmas Eve 2019 at her West Side home, but as part of an agreement with prosecutors, he was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Joseph G. Green, 59, who was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting his sister, Sheila Green, 63, multiple times at her South Midvale Boulevard home, pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide. Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese will decide on Feb. 28 how long his commitment to the state Department of Health Services will last, among other issues.

Feb. 28 was to be the first day of a scheduled weeklong trial for Green, which is now canceled. Friday's court date was to be a motion hearing in preparation for the trial but Green's lawyers, assistant public defenders Laura Breun and Colleen Taylor, came to an agreement with Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess.

Mental health issues have been key in Green's case from the start. Green was found incompetent to assist in his defense in February 2020, though he maintained that he was competent. He was ordered to receive treatment to restore him to competency, and a judge's order that compelled Green to take medications involuntarily launched a legal dispute over whether the court had the authority to make issue such an order without the requisite justification.

Green was deemed competent again in December 2020, and again in June.

At the competency hearing in February 2020, a forensic psychiatrist testified that Green believed he was charged with homicide because of a conspiracy by members of his family to silence accusations he made about them. Green told Dr. Craig Schoenecker that he had been misdiagnosed in the past as schizophrenic.

Green was charged with homicide on Dec. 27, 2019. A criminal complaint states a man believed to be Green called 911 and told a dispatcher his sister needed medical help. He was also seen on a security video outside his apartment building on Sawyer Terrace putting an object into an outdoor trash bin that turned out to be a holstered gun. Ammunition in the gun matched spent shells found at the scene of the shooting, the complaint states.

Hess said Friday that Green's mental illness, which was not specified in court, is connected to the prosecution's decision to amend the homicide charge from first- to second-degree intentional homicide.

Under second-degree intentional homicide, Green agreed that he shot his sister but had the subjective belief, which a reasonable person would not have, that there was a mitigating reason he had to act against his sister. By agreeing to second-degree intentional homicide, Hess said, prosecutors admit they cannot show that Green did not have that subjective belief, which would have been required for a first-degree intentional homicide conviction.

By state law, when Genovese decides the disposition of the case later this month, she can order Green to remain under the supervision of the state Department of Health Services for up to 40 years. Based on the recommendations of a pre-disposition report, which will be completed by DHS, Genovese will also decide whether Green will be initially placed in a state mental institution or supervised in the community, and whether he will be required to continue taking medications.

According to her obituary, Sheila Green was a board-certified ultrasound technician and had worked at St. Mary’s Hospital for nearly 40 years. Originally from Maryland, she lived her teen and adult years in Madison, her obituary states, and was a 1974 graduate of West High School.

Joseph Green was the only one of her three living siblings who lived in Madison.

