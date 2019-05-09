A man returning to his North Side home Wednesday night was pistol whipped and robbed by two men, with the robbers fleeing the scene before police arrived.
Police said the attack was targeted.
The armed robbery happened at about 10:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Packers Avenue, Madison police said.
The 23-year-old victim told police he was walking from his car to his residence when the two men approached.
"The first suspect held a gun to the victim's head, while the second held a gun to the victim's torso," said Sgt. Nathan Becker.
The victim was knocked unconscious after being pistol whipped, suffering injuries to his face and head.
The two men took the victim's backpack and other personal property before fleeing on foot.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The first robber is a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, medium build, short dreadlocks, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.
The second robber is a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, possible shaved head, stocky build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and a hat.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Madison police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
