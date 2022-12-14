Man passed out at restaurant bar on Far East Side arrested for warrant for 6th OWI, Madison police say

A man passed out at a restaurant bar on the Far East Side on Monday was arrested on a warrant for sixth offense OWI, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 200 East Towne Way, about 6:20 p.m. to check on a man passed out at the bar, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
They contacted Morgan W. Little, 27, who had an outstanding warrant for sixth offense OWI, Fryer said.
Little was taken to the Dane County Jail, where cocaine was found on him and he was tentatively charged with possession of cocaine, Fryer said.
