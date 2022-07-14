 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man out on bail in stolen vehicle case arrested for stealing vehicle, Madison police say

A man out on bail in a stolen vehicle case was arrested Sunday morning for stealing another vehicle, Madison police reported.

An officer was in the area of Eagle Summit Court and Owl Creek Drive on the Southeast Side around 7:15 a.m. Sunday when he discovered the stolen vehicle, and arrested the man who got out of the driver's seat, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Tommie West, 20, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and bail jumping, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

