Man out on bail charged with homicide in crash that killed former Madison schools standout, board member

Bond in the reckless homicide case was set at $200,000 in a preliminary hearing Thursday. According to the criminal complaint in the case, a marijuana cigar and a submachine-gun-style firearm was found in the Jeep Chandler was driving and that he told police he rented from a friend for a week.

Information from the vehicle’s onboard computer shows it was going 91 mph just prior to impact, according to the criminal complaint. Two passengers in the Jeep also suffered injuries.

In a profile and question-and-answer article about Chung on the school district’s website, he thanked his teachers and administrators and called out several teachers for praise by name.

Chung was active on the Memorial debate team and called his debate coach, Tim Scheffler, a “role model.”

“I love the social sciences,” Chung said in the profile. “The freedom in argumentation for analysis really bolsters my creativity, and I feel that social lessons are always relevant and applicable, especially today. ... I hope to work in the job that allows me to support social/legislative change most efficiently.”

The school district tweeted its condolences to Chung’s family and friends on Wednesday.