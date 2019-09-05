A not guilty plea was entered Thursday for a man accused of stabbing a woman to death last month on Madison's East Side, after the man was ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
Lew A. Jefferson, 58, of Madison, who is charged with stabbing Amanda J. Woods to death on Aug. 23, was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing before Circuit Judge Peter Anderson.
A criminal complaint states that a woman who had walked with Woods to the Mobil gas station at 3019 E. Washington Ave. told police that Jefferson had argued with Woods over a small quantity of crack cocaine that he had Woods buy for him along with crack that Woods had bought for herself.
But Madison police Detective Pedro Ortega-Mendoza added during his testimony Thursday that the woman said Woods told Jefferson she hadn't been sold enough crack, and that was the reason Woods would not give any to Jefferson.
The woman did not know Jefferson's name at the time, but Ortega-Mendoza said a confidential informant helped police identify Jefferson, and the woman confirmed the identity once she saw a photo of Jefferson in the news.
Woods, 30, died from a single stab wound to her back that penetrated her heart and a lung. Before she died, Ortega-Mendoza testified, Woods called her girlfriend to say she had been stabbed.
Woods' friend said she last saw Woods being trailed by Jefferson as she left the gas station, and saw Woods push at him, Ortega-Mendoza said.
Some of the events that morning were also captured on security cameras at the gas station, a nearby apartment building, the state Department of Corrections building and the Salvation Army. But Ortega-Mendoza conceded on cross-examination by Jefferson's lawyer, John Smerlinski, that none of the cameras captured the stabbing itself.
Jefferson was quiet during the hearing, but at his initial court appearance last week he told a court commissioner he is innocent and that police arrested the wrong man. He remains in jail on $1 million bail.