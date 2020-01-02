Man ordered to stand trial in 1994 cold case Madison homicide

A man charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of a woman in Madison in 1994 was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Thursday, and after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charge.
Willie L. Coleman, 52, of Marion, Indiana, was charged in November with the Nov. 4, 1994, death of Lula Cunnigan, 40, whose body was found in the 1600 block of Freeport Road on Madison's Southwest Side.
An autopsy and a later review of medical records by a second forensic pathologist determined that Cunnigan had been strangled and run over by a vehicle. The more recent review by Dr. Vincent Tranchida, Dane County's chief medical examiner, found that strangulation was a contributor to Cunnigan's death, but also she sustained significant blunt force trauma from being run over.
Coleman's lawyers, state Assistant Public Defenders Tracey Lencioni and Erin Nagy, challenged the homicide charge against Coleman in a motion to dismiss, telling Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn that the evidence against Coleman is thin.
"There is nothing to show that she died at the hands of Willie Coleman," Nagy told Bailey-Rihn as she argued for dismissal of the case.
But Assistant District Attorney William Brown said Coleman admitted having sex with Cunnigan and admitted to investigators he had choked her during what he said was rough sex. Brown said DNA evidence found on Cunnigan's body also tied Coleman to her death.
Brown said while the evidence is circumstantial, at this point in the case the law requires that any inferences about whether Coleman committed a crime to be weighed in favor of prosecutors.
Bailey-Rihn agreed and denied the motion to dismiss. After hearing testimony from the current lead detective on the case, Peter Baio, Bailey-Rihn also ordered Coleman to stand trial on the homicide charge, finding there was at least enough evidence to charge him as being a party to the crime.
A criminal complaint states evidence was first collected in 1994, but the case went dormant after an errant initial arrest of another man and after leads dried up. In 2015, after Coleman was convicted of a felony in Indiana, his DNA was collected and a federal DNA database matched Coleman's DNA to the unsolved homicide.
Police interviewed Coleman in 2016 and twice in 2018, and during those interviews he first said he didn't know Cunnigan, then later admitted having rough sex with her in a van.
Coleman's lawyers, though, said there isn't any evidence to explain how the sexual encounter ties Coleman to Cunnigan's death.