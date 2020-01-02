Man ordered to stand trial in 1994 cold case Madison homicide

A man charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of a woman in Madison in 1994 was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Thursday, and after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charge.

Willie L. Coleman, 52, of Marion, Indiana, was charged in November with the Nov. 4, 1994, death of Lula Cunnigan, 40, whose body was found in the 1600 block of Freeport Road on Madison's Southwest Side.

An autopsy and a later review of medical records by a second forensic pathologist determined that Cunnigan had been strangled and run over by a vehicle. The more recent review by Dr. Vincent Tranchida, Dane County's chief medical examiner, found that strangulation was a contributor to Cunnigan's death, but also she sustained significant blunt force trauma from being run over.

Coleman's lawyers, state Assistant Public Defenders Tracey Lencioni and Erin Nagy, challenged the homicide charge against Coleman in a motion to dismiss, telling Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn that the evidence against Coleman is thin.

"There is nothing to show that she died at the hands of Willie Coleman," Nagy told Bailey-Rihn as she argued for dismissal of the case.

