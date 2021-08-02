Man on trial played role in 'brutal murder of a 19-year-old,' prosecutor argues

Smerlinski said he does not believe Taylor is responsible for the killing of Moss but declined to comment further on the case.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Josann Reynolds noted that if someone aids and abets another person with a crime, that person is guilty of the same crime. So Taylor could be convicted even though he didn't pull the trigger.

Lazarus said Taylor is seen in surveillance video pacing back and forth, waiting for Moss to arrive at the apartment complex. When Moss gets there, Taylor, Thomas and another family member circled Moss.

At one point, Taylor tried to smash the shotgun into Moss's back, Lazarus said.

After Thomas shot Moss several times, Taylor pointed the shotgun at Moss and kept it aimed at him until a woman briefly got between them, Lazarus said. Moss collapsed a few seconds later.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser said in a prior hearing that Taylor was ready and able to assist Thomas should it have become necessary, and that is all that’s needed for Taylor to be charged as being a party to the crime.

