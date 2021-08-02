Man on trial played role in 'brutal murder of a 19-year-old,' prosecutor argues

Leearthur Taylor didn't fire the shots that killed a 19-year-old man in 2019, but he played a key role in the murder and the attack that led up to it, a Dane County prosecutor said Monday.
"This defendant aided and abetted the brutal murder of a 19-year-old father in broad daylight at 6 p.m. just feet from a playground," Dane County Assistant District Attorney Carl Lazarus said in laying out the state's case at the start of Taylor's trial.
Taylor, 33, is charged with taking part in the Sept. 28 shooting death of Malik J. Moss in a parking lot outside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive. Moss was unarmed.
Larence G. Thomas, 38, who is Taylor's uncle, was sentenced in December to 25 years in prison for shooting Moss several times and killing him because of a conflict between Moss and members of Thomas' family. Thomas was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide, but pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide.
Taylor stood by holding a shotgun while Thomas did the shooting, Lazarus said.
Defense Attorney John K. Smerlinski waived his right to make an opening statement to the jury until later. He said he wanted to see how the state argues against Taylor.
Smerlinski said he does not believe Taylor is responsible for the killing of Moss but declined to comment further on the case.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Josann Reynolds noted that if someone aids and abets another person with a crime, that person is guilty of the same crime. So Taylor could be convicted even though he didn't pull the trigger.
Lazarus said Taylor is seen in surveillance video pacing back and forth, waiting for Moss to arrive at the apartment complex. When Moss gets there, Taylor, Thomas and another family member circled Moss.
At one point, Taylor tried to smash the shotgun into Moss's back, Lazarus said.
After Thomas shot Moss several times, Taylor pointed the shotgun at Moss and kept it aimed at him until a woman briefly got between them, Lazarus said. Moss collapsed a few seconds later.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser said in a prior hearing that Taylor was ready and able to assist Thomas should it have become necessary, and that is all that’s needed for Taylor to be charged as being a party to the crime.