Man on probation from 2019 burglary arrested for Janesville burglary, police say

A man on probation for charges stemming from a 2019 burglary was arrested early Monday for a burglary in Janesville, police reported.
At about 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Janesville police responded to a burglar alarm at Rotary Gardens Horticulture Center, 825 Sharon Drive, and an officer saw a man walking away from the area after emerging from a wood line near building where the alarm went off, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.
The man was identified as D.J. Weberg, who was arrested by officers in 2019 for burglarizing Blackhawk Golf Course, and is on probation for charges related to that 2019 burglary, Severson said.
Weberg was taken to the Janesville Police Department, where evidence was obtained to confirm Weberg burglarized the building, Severson said.
Weberg, 25, of 720 S. Main St., was tentatively charged with burglary and a probation violation, Severson said.
