A man looking into a fourth-floor East Side apartment from the patio terrified the female resident early Wednesday morning, prompting the woman to grab a baseball bat and run to a neighbor to call police.
Peter Hamilton, 27, Madison, was found by police and arrested, tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue.
The woman's dog alerted her to the stranger.
"The stranger was outside her patio door, looking into her residence," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She was shaken, and told police she believed the man was going to hurt her."
Police found the suspect in a common area of the apartment building. He doesn't live there.
"He acknowledged entering the building through an unlocked door," DeSpain said. "He got onto the woman's patio by jumping off a ledge of another patio."
Hamilton told police he didn't mean any harm and was only trying to get out of the rain.
Hamilton has a lengthy criminal history, according to online court records, including unresolved cases of theft, drug possession, hit and run and criminal trespass to a dwelling.
