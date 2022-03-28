Man on parole for burglary arrested for Janesville business break-in, police say

A man on parole for burglary was arrested Sunday for a business break-in in Janesville, and is being investigated for others, police reported.

Since March 18, Janesville police have taken 12 reports of business burglaries in the evening and overnight hours that are believed to be related, with the burglar using a similar point of entry, Lt. Joshua Norem said in a statement.

At about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a burglary alarm at Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts, 1535 Center Ave., and found forced entry to the building and a disturbed cash register, with an unspecified amount of money stolen, Norem said.

A representative of the business provided a description of the burglar and at 2:45 a.m., officers saw a man matching that description in the 500 block of Prospect Avenue. The suspect, later identified as Joseph L. Olson, 37, of 514 Prospect Ave., possessed property stolen in the burglary and narcotics and he was arrested, Norem said.

Olson, who has been on parole since September, also possessed evidence linking him to other burglaries, and the investigation is continuing, Norem said.

Olson was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation, Norem said.

