Man on parole for armed robbery arrested for armed robberies on South, Southwest sides, Madison police say

A Madison man on parole for armed robbery was arrested for armed robberies on the South and Southwest sides on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to Rocky's Liquor, 427 W. Beltline, for an armed robbery and told that a man entered the store and demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

A police dog track led to a nearby residential area, but no suspect was found, Lisko said.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the Capitol Petro, 4601 Verona Road, for another armed robbery, with the suspect matching the description in the Rocky’s Liquor robbery, Lisko said.

As other officers responded to the scene, additional officers responded to the area where the earlier police dog track had ended, and those officers located the suspect and arrested him, Lisko said.

The man, Marcus T. Chavous, 60, was on parole for armed robbery, and had specific conditions not to be within 1000 feet of where he was arrested. Chavous faces tentative charges of two counts of armed robbery, two counts of disorderly conduct while armed, and a parole violation, Lisko said.