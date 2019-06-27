Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
A man walking on a Southwest Side street Wednesday night was mugged, getting scratched and losing personal items in the process.

The mugging happened at about 10 p.m. on Schroeder Road near Kessel Court, a little west of Whitney Way, Madison police said.

The victim said the suspect approached him from behind.

"The victim refused to let go of a shopping bag and received three punches to the head and face," said police information officer Julie Laundrie. "An additional scuffle resulted in scratches and a fall to the ground for the victim."

The suspect took the victim's phone and the shopping bag, and fled as a passenger in a older model two-door Chrysler, going west on Schroeder Road.

The suspect is a black man in his 30s, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, short black hair, goatee, gapped front teeth, dressed in a gray zippered hooded sweatshirt.

