A Madison man walking near the UW-Madison campus early Friday morning was mugged by a masked man, with police looking to see if this mugging is connected to another one on the Near West Side, also early Friday morning.

This time, a 20-year-old man was walking in the 900 block of Spring Street at about 1:35 a.m. when the stranger came up to him.

"The man grabbed him and demanded he turn over 'anything you have,'" said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The victim surrendered his cellphone and wallet, then ran to his residence to call police.

"He wasn't sure if the mugger had a mask, a bandana or some other type of cloth over his face," DeSpain said.

The other mugging happened about 90 minutes later on Jenifer Street, with the mugger in that case described as wearing a mask over the bottom half of his face.

