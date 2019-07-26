A Madison man walking near the UW-Madison campus early Friday morning was mugged by a masked man, with police looking to see if this mugging is connected to another one on the Near West Side, also early Friday morning.
This time, a 20-year-old man was walking in the 900 block of Spring Street at about 1:35 a.m. when the stranger came up to him.
"The man grabbed him and demanded he turn over 'anything you have,'" said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The victim surrendered his cellphone and wallet, then ran to his residence to call police.
"He wasn't sure if the mugger had a mask, a bandana or some other type of cloth over his face," DeSpain said.
The other mugging happened about 90 minutes later on Jenifer Street, with the mugger in that case described as wearing a mask over the bottom half of his face.
Two charged with attempted homicide for Southeast Side shooting on July 10
Man beaten with cane, suspect arrested Downtown, Madison police say
Man threatened with knife, suspect arrested in Janesville, police say
Burglary suspects arrested in Cross Plains, sheriff says
Man asked for light then allegedly exposed himself, Madison police say
Standoff ends in Beloit, suspect arrested, police say
Ex-Madison teacher ordered to stand trial on abuse charge, not guilty plea entered
Madison man gets 37 months in federal prison for having gun as a felon
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.