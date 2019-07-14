A 32-year-old man who was reported missing and endangered in Ohio in early July could be somewhere in Downtown Madison, according to police.
Madison Police said Saturday that Alexander Ippolito was in Madison as early as July 6. Police said there is no indication that Ippolito is a danger to others.
Officers believe Ippolito was in the Langdon Street area around July 6 and had his car parked near James Madison Park on July 10. Police said he is thought to still be in the Madison area and is likely Downtown somewhere.
Police are asking anyone with information on Ippolito's location to call 911.