A 32-year-old man who was reported missing and endangered in Ohio in early July could be somewhere in Downtown Madison, according to police.  

Madison Police said Saturday that Alexander Ippolito was in Madison as early as July 6. Police said there is no indication that Ippolito is a danger to others. 

Officers believe Ippolito was in the Langdon Street area around July 6 and had his car parked near James Madison Park on July 10. Police said he is thought to still be in the Madison area and is likely Downtown somewhere. 

Police are asking anyone with information on Ippolito's location to call 911. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.