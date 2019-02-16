Police are looking for a man who walked away from a Madison hospital Thursday and hasn't been heard from, police said.
Casey C. Purdis, 21, was last seen when he left St. Mary's Hospital, 700 S. Park St., which he had been checked into, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said.
Purdis' family has not heard from his since Thursday, Gibson said.
Purdis likes to visit McDonald's restaurants and gas stations in the Madison-area, Gibson said.
Purdis is a black man, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. Purdis wears glasses, has facial hair and short-cut hair. He was wearing a black puffy winter coat, red and black tennis shoes and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact the Madison Police Department.