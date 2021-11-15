Man makes sexual comments, inappropriately touches woman by her car on North Side

A 25-year-old woman was uninjured after a man allegedly approached her, made sexual comments and inappropriately touched her as she went outside to her car on the 1500 block of Trailsway on the North Side on Sunday night, Madison Police said.
The woman told officers she had went outside to her car at about 10:20 p.m. when an adult male come up from behind her her, made the comments and touched her, police said. The woman said she screamed and the suspect left the area on foot, police said.
A K9 officers was used for a K9 track, but it did not locate the suspect, who is still at large. An investigation is continuing. police said.