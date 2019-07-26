Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man looking for a nice car to steal was arrested on Madison's Near West Side Thursday afternoon, standing next to a Lexus SUV  with a brick close by.

Travion Kimball, 20, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, bail jumping and making threats to a law enforcement officer, Madison police said.

The incident started around 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Monroe Street when a person called 911 to report a man wearing large sunglasses with a hood pulled over his head was trying to get into parked cars.

Officers found Kimball on Madison Street, standing next to the Lexus.

"He admitted he was looking for a car to steal, hoping to find one unlocked with the keys inside," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "When that didn't work, he decided to use a brick to break a window on the Lexus."

That's when police arrived.

"He told an arresting officer he was only going to take a nice vehicle," DeSpain said.

On the way to jail, Kimball allegedly made threats to the officer, including statements of shooting and killing the officer.

