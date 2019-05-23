A man riding his bike in Warner Park Wednesday night was knocked out by a group of teens who chased after him following an initial confrontation.
The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. in the park off of Northport Drive on the city's North Side, Madison police said.
The 57-year-old victim told police he hit a curb while bicycling and fell off his bike, near the group of teens.
"He wasn't hurt, but the teens laughed at him," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He told them they were being disrespectful."
One teen then pulled out a small caliber handgun.
"He told the young man to put the weapon away and he began to pedal away," DeSpain said. "That's when he was chased down and pushed."
The man fell off his bike and hit his head, getting knocked out and also sustaining facial fractures.
The victim wasn't able to give a detailed description of the attackers.
