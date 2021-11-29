Man kills self in front of Madison police; 1 officer on leave after firing shot during call

A teenage man died by suicide Sunday and a Madison police officer is on leave after he fired a shot in the basement of the Southeast Side home where the man turned his own gun on himself, police said.

Police said they were called to an address in the 4500 block of Secret Garden Drive at 1:47 p.m. because the man was threatening to kill a female and then himself. Chief Shon Barnes was not sure of the relationship between the two, but said it was the female who called police. He believed the man was about 18 years old.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation for just less than an hour, police said, but Barnes said that at some point the 18-year-old went into the basement of the home, followed by at least two officers, one of whom fired the shot but didn’t hit anyone. Barnes said the 18-year-old then shot himself.

Sgt. Matthew Baker said the suicide occurred at 2:25 p.m. Officers immediately started lifesaving efforts, but the man died from the self-inflicted wound, Baker said.

“They did everything they could,” Baker said. “It was a fatal gunshot.”