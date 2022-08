Man kills himself after 911 call from ex-girlfriend brought police, Green Lake County authorities say

A man killed himself on Wednesday after a 911 call from his ex-girlfriend brought police, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a female called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was in her residence in Berlin but was not supposed to be at the house, Sgt. Kevin Manning said in a statement.

While officers were on their way, they received updates that the man had left the residence and was walking across the road. A deputy was at the residence talking to the female for about 5 minutes when they heard a single gunshot about a quarter-mile from the house, Manning said.

More deputies and the Green Lake Sheriff's Office Drone Unit and Combined Tactical Unit took part in a search that took several hours until the drone unit found a man along the banks of the river northeast of Mascoutin Golf Course, Manning said.

The drone helped the Tactical Unit locate the man, who was dead with an apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound. His name was withheld pending notification of family, Manning said.