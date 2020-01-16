You are the owner of this article.
Man killed, woman and 3 children injured in head-on crash in town of Black Earth, authorities say
Man killed, woman and 3 children injured in head-on crash in town of Black Earth, authorities say

Dane County Squad car very tight crop
Dane County Sheriff's Office

A man was killed, and a woman and three children were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in the town of Black Earth on Wednesday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. on Highway 14 and Kahl Road when a 26-year-old man who was driving westbound on 14 crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dane County Medical Examiner, while his 23-month-old daughter who was in the backseat was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Kandra M. Thompson, 50, of Mazomanie, and her two grandchildren, 3 and 5, who were her passengers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

Highway 14 was shut down for about three hours while the crash was being investigated, Schaffer said.

[Correction: Due to incorrect information provided by the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Kandra Thompson's name was incorrect in an earlier version of this story.]

