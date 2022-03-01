Man killed while company trimmed trees in Madison, police say

A 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday on the South Side after getting electrocuted during a tree-trimming operation, Madison police said.

The death happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of West Broadway Street and Hoboken Road, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. The man's identity was not released.

A company — Fryer did not specify the company's name — was trimming trees when a branch got stuck on a power line. A worker pulled on the branch and it snapped the wire, which swung down below, Fryer said.

The wire hit a company vehicle that the 38-year-old man was leaning on, electrocuting him. He died on the scene, Fryer said.

