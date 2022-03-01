 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man killed while company trimmed trees in Madison, police say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday on the South Side after getting electrocuted during a tree-trimming operation, Madison police said. 

The death happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of West Broadway Street and Hoboken Road, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. The man's identity was not released. 

A company — Fryer did not specify the company's name — was trimming trees when a branch got stuck on a power line. A worker pulled on the branch and it snapped the wire, which swung down below, Fryer said. 

The wire hit a company vehicle that the 38-year-old man was leaning on, electrocuting him. He died on the scene, Fryer said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics