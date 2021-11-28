Man killed in gas station shooting, Dane County sheriff says

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning inside a gas station in the town of Blooming Grove, Dane County Sheriff's officials said.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said one person was arrested in connection with the incident, but Barrett would not say whether the person was the suspected shooter.
Law enforcement responded to a report of a man shot around 9:20 a.m. at a gas station near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and North Walbridge Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The man died at the scene. His name had not been released because his family had not yet been notified notified.
Barrett did not say which gas station. He declined to answer questions about the shooting at a press conference Sunday afternoon because it's "early" in his office's investigation.
Witnesses gave police a description of a Chevrolet SUV that "may have been involved," Barrett said. Maple Bluff police found the SUV, and the driver fled. Officers chased the SUV, and used road spikes to stop the vehicle.
The driver was arrested at 11:01 a.m. near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and East Springs Drive in Madison, the Sheriff's Office said.
"It appears at this time this was not a random incident," Barrett said. "There is no current danger to the public."
Madison and Cottage Grove police, and the State Patrol assisted with the incident.
Anyone who has more information about the shooting is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at (608) 284-6900.