A 32-year-old Berlin man was killed early Thursday morning when he crashed his pickup truck into a building and retaining wall, with police believing alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
It happened at about 12:15 in the 100 block of West Ceresco Street in Berlin, police said.
Arriving officers saw the victim, the lone occupant of the vehicle, trapped inside the pickup truck.
"The driver was extricated from the vehicle by officers and a passing motorist," said Police Chief Dennis Plantz.
The driver was given first aid and CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Initially, it appears that high speed and alcohol were potential causes for the crash," Plantz said.
The crash remains under investigation.