Man killed in Columbia County crash was former Sun Prairie High School coach Stephen Riggins

Authorities identified the man killed in a crash in Columbia County on Friday as Stephen J. Riggins, 66, who was a cross country and track coach at Sun Prairie High School, according to his funeral home obituary.
Riggins, of rural Poynette, and his dog died at the scene of the crash about 9:20 a.m. Friday at Highway CS and Highway V in the town of Dekorra, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.
Deputy observations of the crash site indicated that a 2016 International Aliant Energy utility truck failed to stop at the stop sign on Highway CS and struck the side of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Riggins as it entered the intersection, Brandner said.
Alliant Energy and the driver of the Alliant truck, who was not injured, have been cooperative with the investigation of the crash, which is ongoing, Brandner said.
