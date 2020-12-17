Man killed by state troopers after shooting at them was Monona credit union robbery suspect, authorities say

A man who was fatally shot by state troopers Dec. 9 near Fort Atkinson after shooting at officers was a suspect in a Monona credit union robbery earlier in the day, authorities said Wednesday.

The State Patrol attempted to stop a car for speeding that contained a driver and one passenger on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9, according to a DOJ statement. The car stopped for a short time, the passenger got out and fled, and the car then drove off.

The passenger, Desmond Watkins, 22, was later apprehended. No information was available on possible charges against Watkins.

While the State Patrol was pursuing the car, the driver fired shots at law enforcement, DOJ said.

While the car continued traveling south on Highway 26, road spikes were deployed, the vehicle hit them, and the car then exited Highway 26 at Highway 12, stopping at the median. The driver got out of the car with a handgun and tried to carjack a civilian, and three state troopers fired and struck the driver, according to DOJ.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver, Joseph R. Crawford, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident, DOJ said.