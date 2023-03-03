A man kicked in the back door after a woman evicted him from an East Side home Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The woman served the man an eviction notice for the home in the 2200 block of Winnebago Street — he lives in the upper flat of her house — and that made him upset, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

The man then broke into the woman’s home by kicking in the back door about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Fryer said.

Police are reviewing digital evidence and have probable cause to arrest the man, who was not named, for disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing to dwelling and criminal damage to property, Fryer said.

