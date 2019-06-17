Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

An Iron River, Mich. man was kicked in the face while relaxing at Brittingham Park Saturday morning, the alleged kicker arrested later on.

Gary Troutman Jr., 58, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with battery, disorderly conduct and aggravated battery against an elderly person, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday near the park shelter at 401 West Shore Drive.

The 69-year-old Michigan man was in the park with a 66-year-old Madison woman, when Troutman allegedly got into a fight with the Michigan man, the victim getting kicked in the face.

A 31-year-old man taking his dog for a walk near the shelter gave the dog's leash to the woman and jumped into the fight, tackling the suspect and holding him to the ground, while a witness called police.

The younger man sustained minor injuries while restraining Troutman.

"Further investigation showed the suspect, who had been drinking, had no relationship to the victims, and has accused them of calling the police on him before initiating the attack," said police spokesman Joseph Buccellato.

Troutman has had many court appearances in the past, including convictions in Dane County in March on charges of battery to an emergency services worker and battery or threats to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.