Man jumps out of SUV, steals wallet, phone from woman, Madison police say

A man jumped out of an SUV and stole a woman's wallet and phone in a West Side parking lot Friday afternoon, Madison police said.

The 32-year-old woman was in a store parking lot at 686 S Whitney Way around 1:40 p.m. when the man came out of the SUV and grabbed her, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

The woman told police she kicked and hit the man, but he was able to steal her phone and wallet. He then fled in a black Jeep Cherokee that was recently stolen, Grigg said.

The man was described as Black, younger, around 5 feet and 7 inches and with a medium build, no facial hair, a black jacket and black hat.

Columbus woman charged in murder-for-hire plot tops recent notable crime-related new

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.