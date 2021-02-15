 Skip to main content
Man jumps out of SUV, steals wallet, phone from woman, Madison police say
Man jumps out of SUV, steals wallet, phone from woman, Madison police say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A man jumped out of an SUV and stole a woman's wallet and phone in a West Side parking lot Friday afternoon, Madison police said. 

The 32-year-old woman was in a store parking lot at 686 S Whitney Way around 1:40 p.m. when the man came out of the SUV and grabbed her, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. 

The woman told police she kicked and hit the man, but he was able to steal her phone and wallet. He then fled in a black Jeep Cherokee that was recently stolen, Grigg said. 

The man was described as Black, younger, around 5 feet and 7 inches and with a medium build, no facial hair, a black jacket and black hat. 

