Man jumps in woman’s car and drives away as she finishes pumping gas at Milton store, police say

A man jumped in a woman’s car and drove away as she finished pumping gas at a Milton convenience store on Tuesday, police reported.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Milton Police Department was notified that a vehicle had been stolen from the Kwik Trip at 603 West Madison Avenue, Chief Scott Marquardt said in a report.

The woman who owned the vehicle told officers that she had just finished pumping gas when a man walked between her and her driver’s door with something in his hand up by his chest that she couldn’t identify, but that could have been a small weapon of some sort, Marquardt said.

She said the man told her to get back, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove out of the lot. He was last seen driving south on Merchant Row and evidence indicates that he continued south out of Milton, Marquardt said.

The stolen vehicle is a gray Honda Accord with distinctive stickers on the back. Anyone who see it is asked to call 911, Marquardt said.

The man who stole the vehicle was described as possibly Hispanic or Asian, about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with dark, chin length straight hair with bangs, and wearing dark jeans, a dark hoodie and yellow neon gloves.