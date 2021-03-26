 Skip to main content
Man jailed on drug charges in Dane County after arrest for 4th OWI in Dodge County, police say
James Walker booking photo

James Walker.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man facing drug charges in Dane County was jailed after being arrested for a fourth offense of OWI in Dodge County, Madison police reported.

James Walker, 43, has been tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of cocaine stemming from an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Madison police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Walker was arrested last week in Dodge County for a fourth offense of OWI and currently is in the Dane County Jail on the drug charges, Grigg said.

