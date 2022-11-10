Man involved in struggle with police and later freed by activists sentenced to four years in prison

A 20-year-old Madison man who was charged last year with firing a gun during a struggle with police, and then allegedly committed an armed robbery after he was freed on $11,000 bail put up by local activists, was sentenced to four years in federal prison Wednesday on a gun conviction.

Ka'toine L. Richardson pleaded guilty in August to receiving a handgun while facing state felony charges. An affidavit and criminal complaint in the case say that on March 18, he stole the gun in Fitchburg from a person to whom he'd sold marijuana.

At the time of the theft, Richardson faced 13 felony charges in Dane County, including for armed burglary, possession of a firearm after being adjudicated delinquent, resisting police, and first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Those charges remain pending as do fourteen state-level charges against him for the March 18 incident.

Richardson has been in the Dane County Jail since March 23, first on $30,000 bail then on $20,000 bail after it was lowered by Circuit Judge Chris Taylor in April.

In imposing the four-year sentence, Judge James D. Peterson reflected on Richardson’s criminal history, his pending state charges and the threat he posed to public safety, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the western district of Wisconsin.

Peterson said Richardson “makes people unsafe” and the “community reasonably perceives (him) as a threat.“ The sentence will be followed by three years of federal supervision.

Last year, Richardson was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal firearm possession, resisting police and carrying a concealed weapon after an Oct. 10 incident on State Street. Police allege that during a struggle with police, who were trying to arrest Richardson for a suspected bond violation, he fired a shot. The gun was not pointed at anyone and the shot did not hit anyone.

One officer accidentally shot another during the incident, however.

Until his arrest by Fitchburg police on March 23, Richardson had been free since Oct. 21, when $11,000 bail was posted on his behalf by a social justice organization identified in court as Freedom Inc., of Madison.

The group has long been involved in the prison-abolition movement and previously led often disruptive protests at Madison School Board meetings demanding that the district remove police known as school resource officers from the district's four main high schools — something the School Board agreed to do in June 2020 in the wake of George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police the month before.