Man involved in 2019 Madison shooting death sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Dane County judge sentenced a 35-year-old Madison man to 10 years of prison for his role in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man more than two years ago on the city's North Side.
LeeArthur Taylor was convicted during an August trial of being party to the crime of first-degree reckless homicide for helping his uncle carry out the Sept. 28, 2019, fatal shooting of Malik Moss in a parking lot outside of the Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive.
Taylor didn’t fire the shots that killed Moss. His uncle, Larence G. Thomas, 39, did. He was sentenced in December to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree intentional homicide.
But Dane County Assistant District Attorney Carl Lazarus argued at Taylor's trial that he was standing by with a shotgun to finish the job if needed.
Judge Josann Reynolds said she agreed with the prosecution's theory that Taylor was part of an ambush orchestrated by Thomas and other extended family members, and which prosecutors say came after a fistfight between Moss and Thomas' nephew, Paris Parker, then 16.
"I do think the whole family knew what was happening and involved at some level," Reynolds said.
Parker in August was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in Moss' killing. Prosecutors allege he provided Thomas with a firearm and later lied to detectives and hid firearms.
Before Taylor was sentenced Monday, Moss' mother, Nikia Williams, tearfully told the court that Moss was her oldest son and a "mama's boy" with six siblings.
"Malik was a caring person and had a big heart," she said. When Moss found out he was to have a child, "he promised me he was going to be the best father he could be and he was," she said.
Moss had an infant son with Taylor's cousin, Markeria Thomas.
Williams asked that Taylor get the maximum sentence, or 40 years, and told Taylor's family in her statement that "you all assassinated my son."
Lazarus asked for a 25-year sentence followed by 10 years of supervision, while Taylor's attorney, John Smerlinski, asked for a sentence of two years in prison and four years of supervision.
Taylor has already served more than two years in the Dane County Jail while his case made its way through a court system that for more than a year wasn't holding jury trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That time will count toward his 10-year sentence.
Smerlinski argued at trial that Taylor was trying to protect his family from a friend of Moss’ who was armed with a handgun during the altercation in the parking lot.
On Monday, he said Taylor's criminal history was limited to one misdemeanor conviction as an adult.
In Moss' death, "my client didn't fire a shot," he said, and called the request for a 25-year sentence "preposterous."
Taylor chose not to make a statement to the court.
