Man intentionally T-bones car because passengers stole his snowblower, Madison police say

A Madison man was arrested Monday night after he intentionally T-boned a vehicle, sending the occupants to the hospital because they stole his snowblower, according to Madison police.

Corey B. Sanderson, 29, is facing a tentative charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly causing the crash. Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Sanderson told police he rammed the vehicle on purpose.

The occupants, a man and a woman, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the crash, Fryer said. They could face burglary charges for allegedly stealing the snowblower.

Officers responded to a report of a crash between a pickup truck and a car in the 4300 block of Milwaukee Street around 10:30 p.m. The occupants of the car were taken to the hospital.

Sanderson told police he saw the man and woman steal a snowblower from his garage, so he followed them in his truck, Fryer said. He crashed into them as they tried to turn onto Wittwer Road.

Police found the snowblower in the trunk of the car, Fryer said. The burglary happened shortly before the crash at Sanderson's home in the 300 block of South Walbridge Street.

