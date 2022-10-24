Man injured when shot in vehicle-to-vehicle gunfire on Far East Side, Madison police say

A man was shot in the hand when the vehicle he was riding in was fired upon from another vehicle on the Far East Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road on a report of a person who had been shot, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said.

Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the hand, and was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, Lisko said.

The investigation determined that a vehicle had opened fire on the vehicle the 22-year-old man was in, riddling that vehicle with numerous gunshots, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.