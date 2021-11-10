 Skip to main content
Man injured trying to stop armed robbers in Windsor, authorities say
A man was injured trying to stop two armed men who robbed him and a woman in Windsor Tuesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to 6590 Lake Road in Windsor on a report of an armed robbery, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A man and woman reported that they were returning to their apartment after dinner with their infant child, when a man approached the man and asked for a lighter. While they were talking, a second man approached and both suspects then displayed handguns and ordered the family into their apartment, Schaffer said.

The robbers stole cash and a cell phone from the couple. The man who was robbed attempted to stop the robbers before they fled, and suffered minor injuries in the attempt, Schaffer said.

The robbers left the scene in a dark-colored minivan, Schaffer said.

