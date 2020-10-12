Man injured, residence hit in 3 shootings, Madison police say

A man was injured and a residence was hit in three shootings since Thursday, Madison police reported.

A man came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to an upper extremity after a shooting in the 1800 block of Fisher Street on the South Side shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, officer Stuart Moeser said in a statement.

On Sunday shortly after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Balsam Road on the Southwest Side after a witness heard people walking around outside and then 10 gunshots, then people running, Lt. David Jugovich said in a statement.

Officers found an occupied residence was struck by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries, Jugovich said.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, several people called 911 to report hearing gunfire on Sherman Terrace on the East Side, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

One witness saw someone running through an apartment complex courtyard, and getting into a minivan around the time of the reports, DeSpain said.

Responding officers recovered two shell casings, but no property damage was found and no injuries were reported, DeSpain said.