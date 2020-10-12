Man injured, residence hit in 3 shootings, Madison police say

A man was injured and a residence was hit in three shootings since Thursday, Madison police reported.
A man came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to an upper extremity after a shooting in the 1800 block of Fisher Street on the South Side shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, officer Stuart Moeser said in a statement.
On Sunday shortly after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Balsam Road on the Southwest Side after a witness heard people walking around outside and then 10 gunshots, then people running, Lt. David Jugovich said in a statement.
Officers found an occupied residence was struck by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries, Jugovich said.
At about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, several people called 911 to report hearing gunfire on Sherman Terrace on the East Side, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
One witness saw someone running through an apartment complex courtyard, and getting into a minivan around the time of the reports, DeSpain said.
Responding officers recovered two shell casings, but no property damage was found and no injuries were reported, DeSpain said.
Anyone with information on any of the incidents, is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or, on P3Tips.com.
