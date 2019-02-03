A shooting Sunday morning injured a 56-year-old man on the West Side, Madison police said.
Officers and first responders went to the Sawyer Terrace apartment building in the 600 block of Sawyer Terrace following a reported shooting around 10:40 a.m. The victim was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound outside the apartment building, which is just west of the Hilldale Shopping Center, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A 27-year-old man was detained by police as a person of interest, but he had not been arrested, DeSpain said.
Detectives believe the shooting was targeted between people who know each other, he said.