Man injured in shooting at Near East Side gas station, Madison police say

A 35-year-old man was shot and injured at a Near East Side gas station Wednesday night, Madison police said.
First responders put a tourniquet on the wounded man and took him to St. Mary's Hospital after he was shot at the Amoco on 1130 William Street at 6:10 p.m., Sgt. Jared Prado said in a statement.
No one has been in arrested and Madison police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident, Prado said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
