Man injured, another being sought in shooting at Madison homeless shelter

A man is being sought for attempted homicide after a man was shot at Madison’s temporary men’s homeless shelter Monday night, and a police officer later opened fire inside the building, but is not believed to have hit anyone, Madison police reported.
Sgt. James Imoehl said in a report at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday that the continuing investigation and review of evidence resulted in police determining that a man initially detained at the scene directly after the shooting no longer is believed to be involved.
Instead, police have developed probable cause and are seeking Ronald E. Stephens, 23, for attempted homicide, Imoehl said.
Police are searching for Stephens, who may be armed and should be considered dangerous, Imoehl said. Anyone who sees Stephens or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Per state law, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved critical incident.
DOJ said in a report early Tuesday morning that Madison police were dispatched to a medical issue outside the homeless shelter at 200 N. First St. at 7:24 p.m. when gunshots were heard inside the building. Officers entered the building and when confronted by an armed person, one officer discharged their weapon.
The person who was shot suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, DOJ said.
DCI is leading the investigation into the officer firing their gun and is assisted by Madison police, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. DCI said it is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes. Further information will be released when it becomes available, DOJ said.
The incident shut down First Street between East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street and drew a heavy police presence, with some 25 squad cars on site around 8 p.m.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Monday night that investigators believe the man who was taken to the hospital was shot before police entered the building.
Officers were outside the shelter for the unrelated medical call when they heard gunshots coming from inside of the building, Barnes said. They headed inside and “encountered” two people, Barnes said. One officer fired their gun during the incident, but did not hit anyone.
One of the two men involved in the shooting incident was taken to the hospital and the other was arrested. On Monday night, Barnes said police did not believe anyone else was involved, but, as Imoehl reported, they later released the man they had detained and said they are seeking Stephens.
Dozens of shelter residents were lined up outside the building as police investigated, but the scene was quiet by about 8:30 p.m.
Homeless men have been using the overnight shelter since mid-December after being moved from an earlier temporary shelter set up at Warner Park on the city’s North Side. The building has a capacity of about 250, but Ald. Syed Abbas, whose 12th District includes the area, said about 150 to 160 used it during colder weather this winter, and more recently it has housed between 110 and 120.
He said he has not been aware of any major problems at the site and that he, police, Ald. Patrick Heck (2nd District) and shelter operator Porchlight had been meeting every two weeks for updates about the shelter.
“We did not have any reports of any issues,” he said.
The shelter building is slated to become home to the Madison Public Market. If outside funding is secured, market construction could begin in the fall, and that has driven city and Dane County officials to find a permanent location for a men’s overnight shelter to replace the cramped church basements Downtown that homeless men had been staying in for some 35 years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time as the shooting Monday night, Madison’s Finance Committee was discussing whether to purchase a property near East Towne Mall to convert a vacant big-box store into a new permanent homeless shelter.
Committee members recommended buying the 2.67-acre property at 2002 Zeier Road for $2.6 million and accepting $3 million from the county to support the project. The city also plans to contribute $3 million, but the proposal still needs final approval from the City Council.
“It’s just simply not an option to go backwards in our service to homeless individuals in our community,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “We have to push forward.”
When the pandemic struck, homeless men began sleeping at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side. Others had been sleeping outside in tents. On Dec. 16, the First Street location was opened.
The city thought it had identified a site for a permanent shelter in October — a former child care center at 4111 East Towne Blvd. on the city’s Far East Side. The property’s seller backed out of the deal only days after it was announced.
In late January, the city announced it would purchase the former Savers and Gander Mountain store on Zeier Road, also on the Far East Side. But opposition has emerged to that site, with a developer threatening to drop a potential $100 million, 400-unit luxury housing project nearby if the shelter becomes a reality.
The area’s representative on the City Council, Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, has also pointed to “significant concerns” from residents about the possible impact of the project.