Man injured, another being sought in shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Dozens of shelter residents were lined up outside the building as police investigated, but the scene was quiet by about 8:30 p.m.

Homeless men have been using the overnight shelter since mid-December after being moved from an earlier temporary shelter set up at Warner Park on the city’s North Side. The building has a capacity of about 250, but Ald. Syed Abbas, whose 12th District includes the area, said about 150 to 160 used it during colder weather this winter, and more recently it has housed between 110 and 120.

He said he has not been aware of any major problems at the site and that he, police, Ald. Patrick Heck (2nd District) and shelter operator Porchlight had been meeting every two weeks for updates about the shelter.

“We did not have any reports of any issues,” he said.

The shelter building is slated to become home to the Madison Public Market. If outside funding is secured, market construction could begin in the fall, and that has driven city and Dane County officials to find a permanent location for a men’s overnight shelter to replace the cramped church basements Downtown that homeless men had been staying in for some 35 years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.