Man in wheelchair battered, robbed by 2 men before being pushed into Starkweather Creek, Madison police say

A Madison man was the subject of a "strong-armed robbery" on the East Side Thursday night which ended in him being pushed into Starkweather Creek, Madison police reported.
The 32-year-old man, who is currently using a wheelchair due to a broken leg, told authorities two men punched and kicked him while taking his money and prescription medicine on Darbo Drive near N. Marquette Street at around 7:25 p.m. Thursday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. He was then pushed into Starkweather Creek.
The man said he was able to crawl out of the creek, DeSpain said, and he was treated at a hospital for injuries related to the incident including neck and back pain.
