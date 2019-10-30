Crime scene tape, police line do not cross

A man was shot in the abdomen in Sun Prairie on Tuesday night, police reported.

At 7:24 p.m. Tuesday, Sun Prairie police received multiple calls reporting a shooting inside the 200 building of Arlington Apartments, 651 Schiller St., Sgt. Ryan Cox said in a statement.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and he was taken to a hospital, Cox said.

Police did not provide the man's condition but said he was stable.

The male suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving at the scene, and the preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident, Cox said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Fitchburg Police Department assisted with the initial response.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

