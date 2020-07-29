Man in racially tinged Downtown Madison hit and run charged with felony

The white driver of a truck that hit a Black woman in Downtown Madison last month has been charged with felony hit and run in what some Black activists have called a hate crime.
The charge against Brendan J. O'Neil, 26, of Sun Prairie, was not filed Wednesday with a hate-crime enhancer. A four-page criminal complaint says O'Neil struck 24-year-old Alize Carter after driving through a crowd on Frances Street near University Avenue around 2:30 a.m. June 21, and then fled the scene.
Carter suffered abrasions to multiple parts of her body and told police her hand was fractured. She later told WMTV-TV in Madison that she suffered a concussion as well.
O'Neil did not contact police about the incident until about eight hours after it happened, when he told them that prior to the accident, people in the crowd "were reaching into his vehicle" and "trying to grab him and pull him out of the vehicle," according to the complaint, and that he drove off when he saw a person in the crowd with a gun in his waistband.
If convicted of the felony, O'Neil could be sentenced to up to nine months in prison, ordered to pay up to a $10,000 fine, or both.
According to the complaint, video of the incident shows O'Neil's black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck "lurch forward" and hit Carter, knocking her over "and pushing her partially into the intersection."
“Oh my god. I think you hit someone," O'Neil's passenger is reported as telling him immediately after the accident, according to the complaint.
Police had O'Neil's license plate number and phone number shortly after the accident, according to the complaint, and attempted to contact him at his home and by phone, but O'Neil didn't contact police until about 10:30 that morning.
Carter later told police that she was hit while crossing the street and had planned to soon head home, and that O'Neil had time to stop before he hit her.
No mention is made in the complaint of any video that might have captured the moments before O'Neil drove into the crowd.
The incident just after bar time was already controversial after some of the people at the scene complained that the police department's response was slow or overly aggressive.
Video released the day after the incident from city surveillance cameras shows police briefly deployed pepper spray as a crowd of people milled about and at least one person moved aggressively toward an officer trying to clear the area so emergency responders could attend to Carter.
The images show police responded to the scene about two and a half minutes after Carter was hit and an ambulance arrived about six minutes after that. Throughout the video, a mostly African American crowd of between 100 and 150 people can be seen milling around police and the victim, and in the street.
Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said on the day after the accident that throughout the police response — which came amid local and national protests against what demonstrators see as police brutality and systemic racism — many in the crowd refused to give police room and lobbed verbal abuse at officers.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain has said police had no information that the crowd at Frances and University was "an organized protest, and this is an area where we can see larger bar-time crowds during this time frame."
The day after the accident, a group active in organizing protests in Madison in the wake of the death of George Floyd called the incident a "hate crime" on its Facebook page. Another activist group, Urban Triage, alleged "a white supremacist intentionally hit" the woman. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also issued a statement the day after suggesting it might have been a hate crime.
No charges have been filed in two other cases in June in which vehicles were driven through crowds of Black Lives Matter protesters, according to records released to the Wisconsin State Journal under the state's public records law.
On June 23, man driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck drove toward a crowd of protesters blocking the road at West Main Street and South Fairchild Street.
Police reported that in a video of the incident provided by a protester, the truck appears to move forward slowly into the crowd with a “slower nudging motion.” Police interviewed several protesters, but did not hear of anyone who was injured by the truck, according to the report.
The 70-year-old driver of the truck was taken to the hospital because he was hyperventilating and experiencing chest pains from the stress of the incident, police said. The man told officers that the crowd was banging on his truck, and that one or more protesters spit on his face through his window. He did not realize they were protesters until they surrounded his car, the man told police. Police said the truck's side mirrors were cracked and the driver's door handle broken off.
Also on June 23, a red car drove through a small crowd of protesters on John Nolen Drive at Williamson Street, striking at least one protester. Police have not been able to contact the car's driver.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.
