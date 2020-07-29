Man in racially tinged Downtown Madison hit and run charged with felony

“Oh my god. I think you hit someone," O'Neil's passenger is reported as telling him immediately after the accident, according to the complaint.

Police had O'Neil's license plate number and phone number shortly after the accident, according to the complaint, and attempted to contact him at his home and by phone, but O'Neil didn't contact police until about 10:30 that morning.

Carter later told police that she was hit while crossing the street and had planned to soon head home, and that O'Neil had time to stop before he hit her.

No mention is made in the complaint of any video that might have captured the moments before O'Neil drove into the crowd.

The incident just after bar time was already controversial after some of the people at the scene complained that the police department's response was slow or overly aggressive.

Video released the day after the incident from city surveillance cameras shows police briefly deployed pepper spray as a crowd of people milled about and at least one person moved aggressively toward an officer trying to clear the area so emergency responders could attend to Carter.