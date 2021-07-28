Man in jail for homicide in Fourth of July fatal shooting

A man was tentatively charged with homicide and booked into the Dane County Jail last week in one of the fatal shootings that happened over the Fourth of July weekend.

Madison police have not identified any suspects in the case, but they arrested Tamas R. Smith and took him to jail last Thursday in the case of the July 4 killing of 31-year-old Keairra C. Fields, according to jail records.

Smith has been tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide, but no formal criminal charges have been filed against him. The Madison police case number on Smith's jail booking matches the number on a police incident report about the homicide.

Madison police last reported that they had a person of interest in custody in the killing of Fields, but did not identify that person. Fields died after being shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road on Madison's Far East Side.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot in that block and found Fields with a gunshot wound, police reported. She was taken to the hospital, but later died.